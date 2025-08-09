Friends unite behind fans

BURY FC welcomed Morecambe supporters to their opening NPL Division One West game yesterday for free.

The Shakers relate to the plight of the Shrimps having seen their own club booted out of the EFL back in 2019.

Morecambe fans showing their season ticket or the club’s badge were able to watch the game.

Generous donations from two Bury and Chester fans also covered the cost of a coach to Gigg Lane organised by the Shrimps Trust as football fans united behind the stricken fanbase.

Last season Bury won the North West Counties League Premier Division title to reach Step 4 where they hosted Newcastle Town on the opening day.

They posted on X: “We’ve been where you are. We stand with you.”

League Two Harrogate Town also offered Morecambe season ticket holders free entry to yesterday’s game with Grimsby Town, while Kendal Town pledged to donate 50 per cent of the gate fee of any Shrimps’ fans at their game with Crook Town.

Despite fears for their club’s future, Morecambe supporters turned out in their numbers earlier in the week to buy the club’s new kits.

Suppliers Terrace Teamwear have also confirmed they will provide the players’ kit free of charge for the first two seasons should a phoenix club need to reformed in the future.