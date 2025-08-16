Connect with us

Latest News

Ryan’s got Quorn back on red alert

Quorn player-boss Ryan Beswick says the return of the competitive edge has only sharpened their focus.

History makers are back in the old routine
By Matt Badcock

QUORN player-boss Ryan Beswick says the return of the competitive edge has only sharpened their focus.
The Reds romped to the NPL Midlands title last season with their runaway victory confirmed before the end of March.
Beswick’s side charged off into the distance, losing just once all season on their way to 103 points and a century of goals.
But the ex-Solihull Moors and Tamworth midfielder knows the step to the Southern Premier is a big one.
Cenwhy And that’s he’s happy the club’s first ever er Step 3 campaign has got off to a dece...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News