Smith left humbled by effects of fundraiser

More than £15,000 has been raised for Zac Smith during his darkest period as a footballer.

By Mark Stillman

“I DON’T want to say it, but it could be the end of my career.”
Smith was nearing a return to first-team action for Bath City, having suffered an ACL injury on the opening day of the 2024/25 season at Boreham Wood, his second debut for the Romans.
A successful initial operation in October 2024 meant that he was back in training for the club, looking to earn a contract.
But a freak accident in July this year during a warm-up caused a re-rupture and tear of both meniscuses.
