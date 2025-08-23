Connect with us

Billy’s Swans are going swimmingly

Billy Rowley says Walton & Hersham would be 'silly' not to aim for another play-off finish in the Southern League Premier Division South following their late, late show at Dorchester.

Rowley inspired ired by dramatic comeback
By Matthew Nash

BILLY ROWLEY says Walton & Hersham would be ‘silly’ not to aim for another play-off finish in the Southern League Premier Division South following their late, late show at Dorchester.
The Swans boss led his side to a third-place finish in his first full season in charge at the Elmbridge Xcel Hub, only for Gloucester City to end their promotion hopes on penalties in the play-off semi-finals in April.
But a new-look team have already put six goals past Plymouth Parkway so far this season and on Saturday completed a remarkable comeb...

