Altrincham
Morecambe 2-1 Altrincham: Daniel Ogwuru’s just the tonic for Ashvir Singh Johal’s warriors
Morecambe’s new era under the ownership of the Panjab Warriors began in the most dramatic of fashions with a 98th minute winner from Daniel Ogwuru earning them victory over Atrincham.
Rochdale 2-1 Altrincham: Tarryn Allarakhia is the toast as Dale snatch it
A superb advert for the National League as Rochdale and Altrincham served up a tremendous contest in a game played at a high-tempo throughout.
Boston United sign ex-EFL striker Jordy Hiwula
Boston United have completed the permanent signing of striker Jordy Hiwula, who joins on a one-year deal at the Jakemans Community Stadium.
Carlisle United, Yeovil Town and Altrincham all opt out of this season’s National League Cup
Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, and Altrincham have all recently confirmed they will not take part in the second edition of the National League Cup since its revival last year.
Carlisle United boss Mark Hughes in swoop for Altrincham ace Regan Linney
Altrincham say they didn’t want to sell star striker Regan Linney to Non-League new boys Carlisle United – but will now give boss Phil Parkinson the funds to replace him.