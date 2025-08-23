Morecambe 2-1 Altrincham: Daniel Ogwuru’s just the tonic for Ashvir Singh Johal’s warriors

Morecambe FC up and running after a week of new horizons

By Derek Quinn

MORECAMBE 2

Tollitt 6, Ogwuru 90+8

ALTRINCHAM 1

Knowles 34

Morecambe’s new era under the ownership of the Panjab Warriors began in the most dramatic of fashions with a 98th-minute winner from Daniel Ogwuru earning them victory over Atrincham.

The substitute – one of 12 players signed by Ashvir Singh Johal in this first week in charge of the Shrimps – produced a superb finish from Ben Tollitt’s lay off to give the new boss a dream start to his managerial career.

For a club that went perilously close to folding last we...