New Non-League Goalmouth – Chat with Bedford Town boss Lee Bircham + York City sack Adam Hinshelwood!

It’s a BIG episode this week! Couchy and returning guest, Andy Mitchell, are joined by boss Lee Bircham!

Lee chats to the boys about the club’s Premier Central title last season, the step up to and his current touchline ban…

Couchy and Andy also discuss all of the hot topics across Non-League , including sacking Adam Hinshelwood, sacking Mark Cooper, the latest at , Robbie Savage’s start with and Stadium stories!

Tackle the News

