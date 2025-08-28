New Non-League Goalmouth – Chat with Bedford Town boss Lee Bircham + York City sack Adam Hinshelwood!

It’s a BIG episode this week! Couchy and returning guest, Andy Mitchell, are joined by Bedford Town boss Lee Bircham!

Lee chats to the boys about the club’s Southern League Premier Central title last season, the step up to National League North and his current touchline ban…

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

Couchy and Andy also discuss all of the hot topics across Non-League football, including York City sacking Adam Hinshelwood, Yeovil Town sacking Mark Cooper, the latest at Morecambe, Robbie Savage’s start with Forest Green Rovers and Stadium stories!

Watch, like and subscribe!

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE