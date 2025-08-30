Connect with us

Cup king Jaze owes it all to Tinners!

Helping scalp Manchester United might have made Non-League graduate Jaze Kabia the toast of Cleethorpes – but the foundations were laid deep down way down in Cornwall.

By Andy Mitchell

STEPPING IT UP: Jaze Kabia against Man Utd and inset, celebrating for Truro City
PICTURE: Alamy

HELPING scalp Manchester United might have made Non-League graduate Jaze Kabia the toast of Cleethorpes – but the foundations were laid deep down way down in Cornwall.
Flexible frontrunner Kabia has enjoyed a flying start to life with Grimsby Town, notching four League Two goals in his first month after leading Truro City’s glory run to the National League South title last term.
Kabia and his new colleagues wrote themselves into Mariners folklore on Tuesday with a remarkable ...

