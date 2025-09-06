Latest News
Lambs beck in their groove
Andy Peaks wants his Tamworth side to keep enjoying every win they get in the National League – because he knows how much effort goes into them.
More in Latest News
-
King Kone’s way is Essex!
ACE’S RAPID RISE TO THE TOP By TONY INCENZO RISE TO THE TOP: Richard Kone is already among the goals for QPR having progressed from the Non-League game, via Wycombe, inset PICTURE: Alamy FROM the Essex Senior League to the brink of Premier League participation, it’s fair to say Richard...
-
Southend United 3-0 FC Halifax Town: Maher’s men are back on track!
Southend United boss Kevin Maher felt his side’s victory over FC Halifax Town was a perfect response to their midweek disappointment.
-
Yeovil Town 1-3 York City: Stu era is up and running
Stuart Maynard earned victory in his first game as York City boss with a dominant win over managerless Yeovil Town.
-
Carlisle United 3-0 Truro City: Armstrong flexes his muscles
By Thomas Ridley CARLISLE UNITED 3 Armstrong 10, 12, Linney 60 TRURO CITY 0 LUKE AT US GO! Luke Armstrong wheels away in delight after scoring Carlisle’s opening goal PICTURE: Ben Holmes A brace from Luke Armstrong helped Carlisle United comfortably beat Truro City. Armstrong doubled his tally for the...