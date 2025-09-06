National League
Yeovil Town 1-3 York City: Stu era is up and running
Stuart Maynard earned victory in his first game as York City boss with a dominant win over managerless Yeovil Town.
More in National League
-
Southend United 3-0 FC Halifax Town: Maher’s men are back on track!
Southend United boss Kevin Maher felt his side’s victory over FC Halifax Town was a perfect response to their midweek disappointment.
-
Carlisle United 3-0 Truro City: Armstrong flexes his muscles
By Thomas Ridley CARLISLE UNITED 3 Armstrong 10, 12, Linney 60 TRURO CITY 0 LUKE AT US GO! Luke Armstrong wheels away in delight after scoring Carlisle’s opening goal PICTURE: Ben Holmes A brace from Luke Armstrong helped Carlisle United comfortably beat Truro City. Armstrong doubled his tally for the...
-
Rochdale 2-0 Braintree Town: Mani’s a marel for Dale
High-flying Rochdale maintained their excellent start to the season with a deserved victory over an injury-hit Braintree Town at the Crown Oil Arena – their sixth win from seven games.
-
FSA: Shrimps showed power of the fans!
The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) is delighted to be working with The Non-League Paper this season, and this article kicks off a series of monthly columns from us about our work throughout the pyramid and with community-owned clubs.