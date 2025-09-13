Connect with us

Latest News

Just like the glory days

Former chairman Ian Ridley is delighted old pal Steve Claridge is leading the Weymouth revival.

MY EMOTIONAL TERRAS RETURN

JUST TERR-IFIC! Ian Ridley returned to the Bob Lucas Stadium to see Steve Claridge’s first home game back in charge at Weymouth
PICTURE: Idris Martin

Former chairman IAN RIDLEY is delighted old pal Steve Claridge is leading the Weymouth revival.
NEVER go back, they say… Well, when it’s ‘your’ football club and no matter what it does to you, you pretty much have no choice.
That’s why I found myself driving back to the Bob Lucas Stadium to watch Weymouth play Hanwell Town in Southern Premier South with Steve Claridge in the passenger seat last week. For both of us...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Latest News