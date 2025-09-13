Latest News
Just like the glory days
Former chairman Ian Ridley is delighted old pal Steve Claridge is leading the Weymouth revival.
Braintree Town 2-3 York City: Ollie’s on the spot for York
By Liam Davis BRAINTREE TOWN 2 Works 4, 47 YORK CITY 3 Hunt 54, Grey 77, Pearce 90+3 (pen) CAPTION: Ollie Pearce grabs the injury time penalty winner for York PICTURE: Jon Weaver YORK CITY came back from two goals down to win a pulsating encounter that was at times...
Carlisle United 2-0 Aldershot Town: Patient Regan gets rewards
Second-half strikes from Regan Linney and Bevis Mugabi helped promotion hopefuls Carlisle United ease past Aldershot Town and move to within a point of top spot of the National League.
Yeovil Town 1-0 Woking: Luke on the mark to start new era
Luke McCormick scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner as Yeovil Town earned victory over Woking.
Hot Scott mixing it with the Mariners
Cedwyn Scott has enjoyed a storming start to life at South Shields – but the National League promotion hero insists there is a lot more to come.