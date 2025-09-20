Connect with us

Burke hails perfect pathway

Harrison Burke believes the Non-League route is the perfect way for young players to follow in his footsteps and reach the Football League.

By John Lyons

RISE: Harrison Burke celebrates a play-off victory with Chester
PICTURE: Rick Matthews

After a decade with home-town club Chester, the goalscoring centre-half moved to League Two side Walsall this summer on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
He has already impressed for the Saddlers, but won’t forget his roots.
“To get the opportunity to play in the first team (at Chester) was massive for me,” Burke, who recently turned 23, told o...

