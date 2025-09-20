Connect with us

Glovely jubbly! Webb’s given the green light, just like his Dad

Danny Webb would never have imagined 25 years on he’d be sitting in the same Yeovil Town manager’s seat as his dad once did.

BOSS AIMING TO ROLL BACK THE YEARS AT YEOVIL
By MATT BADCOCK

DANNY WEBB would never have imagined 25 years on he’d be sitting in the same Yeovil Town manager’s seat as his dad once did.
The new Glovers boss was a 17-year-old at Southampton’s back then when Dave, a former FA Cup and European Cup Winners Cup winner with Chelsea, took the reins at Huish Park in 2000.
“When he came in as a manager I remember I was in the youth team at Southampton,” Webb recalls. “Yeovil was a part-time outfit. Back then, nearly everyone was part-time in the Conference. Rushden & Diamonds were full-time an...

    Law lit up a Lee-thal injection

    By Chris Dunlavy SUCCESS STORY: Non-League protege Lee Gregory celebrates winning promotion with Sheffield Wednesday PICTURE: Alamy LEE Gregory still remembers the conversation he had with Nicky Law during a brief spell on trial at Alfreton Town two decades ago. The striker, who retired last week after scoring 112 EFL...

    Scunthorpe United 4-0 Truro City: Iron show they’ve got the hunger for a fight

    Andy Butler believes the next couple of weeks will provide serious insight into Scunthorpe United’s top-seven potential this season after his side maintained their impressive form by demolishing bottom-of-the-table Truro City at the Attis Arena.

    York City 0-1 Solihull Moors: Moors all mighty to stun York

    Solihull Moors’ fine start to life under the interim charge of James Quinn got even better after a late goal stole the three points at York City.

    It’s Scott to be a proud day for all

    Proud chairman Tony Scott knows the whole community will be throwing their weight behind Woodford Town’s FA Cup glory bid – all except his own son Ryley!