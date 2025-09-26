Connect with us

Isthmian League Premier

The FA launches safety review across National League system after tragic death of Billy Vigar

The Football Association has confirmed it will carry out an immediate review into the safety of perimeter walls and pitch boundaries across the National League system following the tragic death of Chichester City striker Billy Vigar.
The FA have announced the semi-final draws for the 2024/25 FA Trophy and FA Vase campaigns

The has confirmed it will carry out an immediate review into the safety of perimeter walls and pitch boundaries across the system following the tragic death of striker Billy Vigar.

In a statement, the FA expressed its deep sorrow at Vigar’s passing and extended condolences to his family, friends and everyone at Chichester City.

The 21-year-old, a former Arsenal academy player, suffered a serious brain injury in the 10th minute of last Saturday’s Premier Division match against and was placed in an induced coma.

On Thursday night, the Sussex club announced that the young striker had tragically passed away.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Immediate review

The FA confirmed on Friday afternoon that it will launch an “immediate review”, issuing a statement which read: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC, and tributes will be paid to Billy at National League System and Emirates games this weekend.

“Whilst the health and safety of participants and spectators at the National League System level is the responsibility of the clubs and their local authorities, we will now conduct an immediate review, working with leagues, clubs and relevant stakeholders across the game, that will focus on the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the National League System.

“This will include looking at ways we can assist National League System clubs to identify and implement additional measures at their stadiums that they determine will help to mitigate any potential safety risks.”

As a result of Vigar’s passing, both Chichester and Wingate have postponed their upcoming fixtures. In addition, several other Non-League sides will pay tribute to him over the weekend.

Teams in the will also observe a minute’s silence before their games. They will also wear black armbands in his honour.

READ MORE: Chichester City striker Billy Vigar passes away

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Isthmian League Premier