The FA launches safety review across National League system after tragic death of Billy Vigar

The Football Association has confirmed it will carry out an immediate review into the safety of perimeter walls and pitch boundaries across the National League system following the tragic death of Chichester City striker Billy Vigar.

In a statement, the FA expressed its deep sorrow at Vigar’s passing and extended condolences to his family, friends and everyone at Chichester City.

The 21-year-old, a former Arsenal academy player, suffered a serious brain injury in the 10th minute of last Saturday’s Isthmian League Premier Division match against Wingate & Finchley and was placed in an induced coma.

On Thursday night, the Sussex club announced that the young striker had tragically passed away.

Immediate review

The FA confirmed on Friday afternoon that it will launch an “immediate review”, issuing a statement which read: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC, and tributes will be paid to Billy at National League System and Emirates FA Cup games this weekend.

“Whilst the health and safety of participants and spectators at the National League System level is the responsibility of the clubs and their local authorities, we will now conduct an immediate review, working with leagues, clubs and relevant stakeholders across the game, that will focus on the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the National League System.

“This will include looking at ways we can assist National League System clubs to identify and implement additional measures at their stadiums that they determine will help to mitigate any potential safety risks.”

As a result of Vigar’s passing, both Chichester and Wingate have postponed their upcoming fixtures. In addition, several other Non-League sides will pay tribute to him over the weekend.

Teams in the Isthmian Premier will also observe a minute’s silence before their games. They will also wear black armbands in his honour.

