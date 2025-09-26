National League news: York City trio sign multi-year contract extensions

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

York City have announced that Alex Hunt, Ollie Pearce, and Joe Felix have all signed new multi-year deals with the club, keeping the core of the squad intact.

Midfielder Hunt, 25, joined City on loan from Grimsby Town in February 2024 and helped guide the club to safety, making nine appearances.

He signed permanently that summer and went on to make 46 league appearances last season, scoring four goals and providing nine assists.

So far this season, Hunt has featured eight times, including a memorable brace against Tamworth.

Stellar

Forward Pearce, 30, joined from Worthing in the summer of 2024 and enjoyed a stellar debut season, scoring 31 league goals and earning both the National League and York City golden boot awards.

This season, he has already scored six times in nine appearances, including a brace against Carlisle.

Versatile midfielder Felix, 25, joined from Worthing in May 2024. He made 47 league appearances last season, scoring three goals and registering seven assists, earning the Clubman of the Year award.

This season, he has featured nine times, contributing two assists.

