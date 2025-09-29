Which Non-League sides will take part in the FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying?

The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying draw for the 2025-26 season has been confirmed, with 32 ties now set for the final stage of the qualifying rounds.

Fans were able to follow the live draw on talkSPORT this Monday afternoon, as the matchups were revealed.

The draw has been split geographically into North and South sections, with 64 clubs preparing to battle it out for a coveted spot in the first round proper.

Each tie represents a chance for smaller clubs to progress and test themselves against stronger opposition.

When do they take place?

The fourth round qualifying fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 11 October 2025.

Ahead of that, several third-round qualifying ties still need to be decided. These matches will take place this week, ensuring all fourth-round participants are confirmed:

Monday 29 September: Aveley vs Halesowen Town

Aveley vs Halesowen Town Tuesday 30 September: Darlington vs AFC Fylde, Ashton United vs Runcorn Linnets, Billericay Town vs Hednesford Town, Hereford vs Hemel Hempstead Town, Tonbridge Angels vs Cray Valley (PM), Dorking Wanderers vs Salisbury, Bracknell Town vs Flackwell Heath

Once these results are in, the full lineup for the fourth round qualifying will be locked in, with clubs preparing for what promises to be an exciting weekend of FA Cup action.

How much money do the winners and losers receive?

The stakes are higher than ever for lower-league sides: winners of the fourth qualifying round will take home £9,375, while the losers will still collect £3,125.

What are the standout ties?

Farnham Town vs Sutton United – The Southern League Premier Division South side aim to continue their record-breaking run, taking on a National League side in a clash that could see another potential upset.

South Shields vs Spalding United – The Tulips stunned Dagenham & Redbridge in the previous round and they will look to build on that impressive result when they take on the National League North leaders.

Macclesfield vs Stamford – The Daniels will be eager to make a mark against National League North opposition.

The draw in full

North

AFC Fylde or Darlington vs AFC Telford United

Macclesfield v Stamford

Gainsborough Trinity v Hartlepool United

Carlisle United v Boston United

Rochdale v York City

Runcorn Linnets or Ashton United v Buxton

Morecambe v Chester

South Shields v Spalding United

Tamworth v Hyde United

Scunthorpe United v King’s Lynn Town

Halesowen Town or Aveley v Gateshead

Spennymoor Town v Hednesford Town or Billericay Town

Southport v Halifax Town

Altrincham v Harborough Town

South

Worthing v Forest Green Rovers

Maldon & Tiptree v Flackwell Heath or Bracknell Town

Woking v Brackley Town

Wealdstone v Whitstable Town

Slough Town v Enfield Town

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Eastleigh

Southend United v Folkestone Invicta

Ebbsfleet United v Solihull Moors

Braintree Town v Farnborough

Cray Valley (PM) or Tonbridge Angels v Chatham Town

Weston Super Mare v Needham Market

Hemel Hempstead Town or Hereford v Yeovil Town

Banbury United v St Albans City

Chelmsford City v Chippenham Town

AFC Totton v Truro City

Salisbury or Dorking Wanderers v Aldershot Town

Farnham Town v Sutton United

