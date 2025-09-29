Connect with us

FA Cup

Which Non-League sides will take part in the FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying?

The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying draw for the 2025-26 season has been confirmed, with 32 ties now set for the final stage of the qualifying rounds.

Bradley Schafer nods home Whitstable Town’s first goal in their victory over Hungerford Town

Fans were able to follow the live draw on talkSPORT this Monday afternoon, as the matchups were revealed.

The draw has been split geographically into North and South sections, with 64 clubs preparing to battle it out for a coveted spot in the first round proper.

Each tie represents a chance for smaller clubs to progress and test themselves against stronger opposition.

When do they take place?

The fourth round qualifying fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 11 October 2025.

Ahead of that, several third-round qualifying ties still need to be decided. These matches will take place this week, ensuring all fourth-round participants are confirmed:

  • Monday 29 September: Aveley vs Halesowen Town
  • Tuesday 30 September: Darlington vs AFC Fylde, Ashton United vs Runcorn Linnets, Billericay Town vs Hednesford Town, Hereford vs Hemel Hempstead Town, Tonbridge Angels vs Cray Valley (PM), Dorking Wanderers vs Salisbury, Bracknell Town vs Flackwell Heath

Once these results are in, the full lineup for the fourth round qualifying will be locked in, with clubs preparing for what promises to be an exciting weekend of FA Cup action.

How much money do the winners and losers receive?

The stakes are higher than ever for lower-league sides: winners of the fourth qualifying round will take home £9,375, while the losers will still collect £3,125.

What are the standout ties?

Farnham Town vs Sutton United – The Southern League Premier Division South side aim to continue their record-breaking run, taking on a National League side in a clash that could see another potential upset.

South Shields vs Spalding United – The Tulips stunned Dagenham & Redbridge in the previous round and they will look to build on that impressive result when they take on the National League North leaders.

Macclesfield vs Stamford – The Daniels will be eager to make a mark against National League North opposition.

The draw in full

North 

AFC Fylde or Darlington vs AFC Telford United
Macclesfield v Stamford
Gainsborough Trinity v Hartlepool United
Carlisle United v Boston United
Rochdale v York City
Runcorn Linnets or Ashton United v Buxton
Morecambe v Chester
South Shields v Spalding United
Tamworth v Hyde United
Scunthorpe United v King’s Lynn Town
Halesowen Town or Aveley v Gateshead
Spennymoor Town v Hednesford Town or Billericay Town
Southport v Halifax Town
Altrincham v Harborough Town

South

Worthing v Forest Green Rovers
Maldon & Tiptree v Flackwell Heath or Bracknell Town
Woking v Brackley Town
Wealdstone v Whitstable Town
Slough Town v Enfield Town
Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Eastleigh
Southend United v Folkestone Invicta
Ebbsfleet United v Solihull Moors
Braintree Town v Farnborough
Cray Valley (PM) or Tonbridge Angels v Chatham Town
Weston Super Mare v Needham Market
Hemel Hempstead Town or Hereford v Yeovil Town
Banbury United v St Albans City
Chelmsford City v Chippenham Town
AFC Totton v Truro City
Salisbury or Dorking Wanderers v Aldershot Town
Farnham Town v Sutton United

