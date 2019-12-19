Work starting on new Gloucester City stadium within weeks

Work is set to start on the new Meadow Park home of National League North Gloucester City when the festive season ends in January.

Delighted Tigers officials say stadium contractors Soldi will move on to the site on the 6 January, beginning with work on the foundations for the new Category B graded ground.

According to a statement issued by the club on Thursday, work will also start an extensive renovation of Arriva House, the new base for the club’s changing rooms, offices and the function room.

Improvements to the playing surface, including pitch levelling and drainage works are set to begin in February. Supporters Trust chairman Dave Jones has also been appointed as the new stadium’s manager ahead of its opening next season.

Meadow Park Update Update on commencement of work for the new stadium ?https://t.co/NNaBrlxpV1 pic.twitter.com/xTZ4oPS5Hn — Gloucester City AFC (@GCAFCofficial) December 18, 2019

The statement read: “As previously communicated, the steel for the covered ends and the two 350 capacity seater stands have already been placed for delivery, ready for installation further into the programme’s lifecycle.

“As part of our commitment to the National League to ensure any stadia regulations are met for the North or South divisions, we have also begun discussions with clubs around a proposed “plan B” for a groundshare for the 2020/21 season.

“Whilst our intention, as already discussed with the National League, is to begin the new season at Meadow Park we must also have this contingency in place by March 31st to comply with league regulations.”

Gloucester City co-chairman Alex Petheram said: “This is a massive step forward for the club and it’s supporters, the City and in truth everyone involved in football.

“Over the past six months we’ve moved mountains as a team to put things in place and square away a number of loose ends. As this project has been nothing but a dream for so many years, getting to this stage is fantastic.

“On a personal note, I’d like to thank Roberts Limbrick Architects, Snashall Steel, SPV Group, the better looking brother Brian McGurk and of course my own team at Soldi.”

Co-Chairman Eamonn McGurk said: “It’s been a long time coming, the club has needed the drive, passion and investment for some years now. It’s important we embrace the journey we’re on as we build towards our return.”

Vice-Chairman Steve Harvey: “Without people like Eamonn and Alex our club would just not be here. The time and not to mention money they have put in is massive. I’m very pleased to be a part of the team that finally brings Gloucester City back home.”

The Tigers and recently appointed manager James Rowe host leaders King’s Lynn Town at Evesham’s Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Image courtesy of gloucestercityafc.com