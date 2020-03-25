Coronavirus battle: Outbreak can’t stop Bradford Park Avenue’s dream

Bradford Park Avenue say work on their new Horsfall Community Stadium project is continuing despite the coronavirus crisis and the suspension of football.

Stans chairman Gareth Roberts confirmed the National League North club’s dreams of redeveloping their home have not been stopped by the suspension of football and the huge disruption being caused by the global pandemic.

The club only agreed terms on a 30-year lease to take full control of Horsfall Stadium from the City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council in November 2019.

A club statement on Wednesday read: “I hope everyone is keeping safe in these difficult times. This crisis will pass as have many others and meanwhile we work together to ease the pain and suffering that this virus is causing.

“Firstly, we plan to take care of our staff and players and we are working through the initiatives that the government has proposed so that they can be paid. Obviously, like a lot of clubs around us, we have lost revenue because of the cancelled matches.

“Secondly, there has been a tremendous effort behind the scenes to put together the new Horsfall Community Stadium project. Despite all the disruption from this virus we are still moving forward with our plans.

“It is still too soon to say that it is a done deal but we are very optimistic that it will get done. I would like to thank all of those who are working on this project for their enthusiasm and skill in getting it this close to the line.

“I include in that list our friends at West Bowling ARLFC, The Football Stadia Improvement Fund, the RFL, Sport England, Bradford Airedale Athletics Club and multiple levels of the Bradford Metropolitan District Council.

“Finally, with improved facilities at our disposal, it will soon be time to turn to how we improve our football club. We are going to develop our youth teams and our academy teams so that we have more participants and the quality of our play increases.

“The goal is to produce a quality first team that we can enjoy. This will take a little time but if we can build a solid pyramid of excellence, then our first team is going to provide results.

“Stay well, and look after each other.”

