Record-breaker John Danby inducted into Chester Hall of Fame

Chester’s record-breaking goalkeeper John Danby is being inducted into the National League North club’s Hall of Fame.

Danby, pictured, made nearly 300 games for both versions of the Blues, including Chester City’s final match against Ebbsfleet in February 2010.

Originally signed by Mark Wright from Kidderminster Harriers in 2006, Danby went onto break Mike Metcalf’s 40-year record of 128 consecutive appearances for the Blues, extending the record run to 133.

Danby left for Eastwood Town when Chester City folded, returning 18 months later after answering the call from Neil Young to return to the Deva Stadium for the second campaign of the newly-formed Chester FC.

While setting a record of eight games for the most consecutive clean sheets and being named Non-League Goalkeeper of the Year, he went on to win back-to-back titles.

Danby, who was with Flint Town last season, left the Blues in 2014 to concentrate on his work as a personal trainer.

The keeper was congratulated on becoming the 24th member of the club’s Hall of Fame on Thursday by Former Players Association by chair Alan Tarbuck.

“John has a fantastic record at Chester – it isn’t just the number of games, it’s the quality of his performances as well,” said Tarbuck.

“He is an outstanding goalkeeper and a great professional and we were lucky to have him representing Chester. He played a big part in the new venture of Chester FC and I would like to congratulate him, on behalf of all the former players, on being elected to the Hall of Fame.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper