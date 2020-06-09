Star defender George Smith back at Gateshead after four years away

George Smith is looking forward to playing his football on Tyneside again after rejoining National League North Gateshead.

The return of the former Barnsley defender after four years away at Northampton Town, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town was announced in a club statement at midday on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who won promotion to the Championship with Tykes, has penned a one year deal for Heed boss Mike Williamson.

Smith, pictured, said: “I’ve signed for the up and coming season at Gateshead and it’s one I am really looking forward to.

“After speaking to Mike (Williamson) and Ian (Watson) about the plans they have got in place for this season, the direction that the club is going, and not to mention having one of the best years of football up at Gateshead, it’s one I couldn’t really turndown.

“So, I am really looking forward to it, this season is going to be a big season and I can’t wait to get back playing in front of the Heed faithful.”

The Heed said: “Gateshead Football Club are delighted to confirm the signing of George Smith on a one-year contract, subject to FA ratification.”

Smith joined Gateshead after leaving Barnsley in June 2016 and went on to make 38 National League appearances, scoring once as he helped The Heed to an eighth-place finish.

His form at the International Stadium earned him a move into the Football League when he penned a two-year deal at Northampton Town.

I’M BACK BABY! ?? Absolutely over the moon to sign for @GatesheadFC this season. A club that’s always had a special place in my heart from my first spell ?? Can’t wait to get going and get the club back where it belongs ?? Big season ahead #THEHEED — George smith (@georgesmith0123) June 9, 2020

Smith went on to joined Chesterfield for another undisclosed fee in January 2018 before leaving for Harrogate Town last summer and going on to make 21 appearances before the coronavirus as they challenged AFC Barrow for the National League title.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @GatesheadFC & @georgesmith0123/Twitter

