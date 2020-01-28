New Arsenal phoenix venture Dial Square FC kicking off next season

Fan-run Arsenal phoenix club Dial Square FC is no pipedream insists one of the key supporters behind the new phoenix venture.
Lifelong Gunners fan Stuart Morgan told The Non-League Paper on Sunday that Dial Square FC has big plans to go it alone and follow in the footsteps of similar breakaway ventures launched by disgruntled supporters at Wimbledon, Liverpool and Manchester United.
Annoyed by a perceived lack of ambition at the Emirates Stadium since Stan Kroenke and KSE took full ownership, Morgan is using the business model of their rivals and has already secured a 3G groundshare with current Combined Counties League incumbents Abbey Rangers, based in Addlestone, Surrey.
Dial Square FC – a reference to Arsenal Football Club’s original name before it was renamed Woolwich Arsenal in 1893 – have been formally registered with the Football Association.
An application to join the CCL Division One at Step 6 next season has been made and player trials are planned for April once it is known what level the club will start at. After Sunday’s article in The NLP, the club’s official Twitter account has also passed the 1,000 followers mark.
“It’s not a pipedream, is got purpose, a proven model,” Morgan, a former director at Camberley Town, told The NLP. “We are trying to emulate the same model as AFC Wimbledon and FC United – look how successful they have gone on to be!
“It’s not going to be easy but the amount of interest I’ve had and the number of people on board with the idea makes me believe it’s a venture which has legs.
“I have a short, medium and long-term plan with the aim to the Isthmian Premier in 10 years. Ultimately, then, the aim is to be granted our own purpose-build stadium closer to Arsenal’s spiritual home in Woolwich.
“For now, though, it’s logistically easier to run the club from closer to home – and it doesn’t matter if we have to start from Step 7, 8 or even 9. Already, we have two shareholders and a management committee in place, it’s something we are fully committed to.”
For more information on the proposed new Non-League club for Gunners fans visit dialsquarefc.com.
Image courtesy of Dial Square F.C/Twitter
Tagged Combined Counties League, Dial Square FC, FA, Football Association