Non-League Finals Day: Quarter-Final draws, Wembley date confirmed and the favourites

By Liam Rafferty

Non-League Finals Day is a special occasion for any club that secures a trip to Wembley, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at the home of English football.

With the FA Trophy and FA Vase nearing their conclusion, here’s a look at the favourites for each competition.

These competitions provide an unforgettable chance for clubs and players who might not usually get the opportunity to play on such a grand stage.

Finals Day confirmed and FA Vase odds

The FA has officially announced that Non-League Finals Day will take place on Sunday, May 11, at Wembley Stadium, where both the FA Trophy and FA Vase finals will be played back-to-back.

The FA Vase quarter-final draw has been made and is set to take place on the 1 March.

The following ties for the next round are as follows: Whitstable Town (8/1) vs Whitchurch Alport (6/1), Hartpury University (4/1) vs Erith & Belvedere (12/1), Andover New Street (12/1) vs Heanor Town (10/1) and AFC Whyteleafe (11/4) vs Bourne Town (7/2) – Odds provided by BetVictor.

Based on the odds, the likely semi-finalists are Whitchurch Alport, Hartpury University, Heanor Town, and AFC Whyteleafe.

If the draw allows, the final could see AFC Whyteleafe face Hartpury University, with AFC Whyteleafe emerging as favourites to lift the trophy.

FA Trophy odds

The following ties for the next round of the FA Trophy are as follows: Oxford City (14/1) vs Woking (9/2), Sutton United (3/1) vs Spennymoor Town (14/1), Sittingbourne (20/1) vs Aldershot Town (5/1) and Rochdale (3/1) vs Altrincham (7/2) – Odds provided by BetVictor.

The four teams best placed to progress to the semi-finals are Woking, Sutton United, Aldershot Town, and Rochdale.

However, Rochdale and Sutton United are joint-favourites to win the competition overall.

If they avoid each other in the semi-finals, they could meet at Wembley, with Sutton having a slight edge based on current league form.

That said, Aldershot and Woking remain strong outsiders.

With both competitions heating up, only time will tell who books their place at Wembley.

One thing is certain – Non-League Finals Day promises to be another thrilling spectacle.