Crisis continues at Farsley Celtic amidst reports of Neal Redfearn’s exit

By Harry Whitfield

The situation continues to worsen for Farsley Celtic after their latest 6-1 defeat against their National League North relegation rivals Needham Market.

Goals from Iffy Allen, Seth Chambers, Reggie Lambe, Liam Cross and a Cole Hyde own goal helped lift the Marketmen out of the relegation zone, with Celtic dropping to 22nd.

Robbie Fox got a goal back for the West Yorkshire in the first half to make it 2-1 heading into the break, but four second-half goals condemned Farsley to a third successive defeat in the league.

To add to their woes, manager Neal Redfearn and assistant manager Pav Singh were absent from Saturday’s game as confirmed by the club’s website.

Resigned

However, The Yorkshire Post claims the 59-year-old has resigned from his role at the club as of last week, leaving the club managerless as Izzy Roads and Phil Lake took charge of the last match.

Redfearn was only appointed last month after the exit of Singh, who returned to the club after only a week, but the former Leeds United manager has seemingly left the club after only four games in charge.

Farsley has not yet announced his departure on social media or via any of their media channels.

The Celt Army have been playing away from The Citadel since the start of the grass surface was removed at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Delays in the laying of a new artificial pitch have meant Celtic have had to play their home games at Buxton FC, more than 70 miles away from their ground.

A new firm should have started work to resurface the pitch as of yesterday, targeting completion the week commencing March 24, according to chairman Paul Barthrope who claimed earlier this month that death threats had been “hand-delivered” to his home as well as physical attacks and vandalism to his car.

He told the NLP: “It has been a difficult time for everyone associated – players, fans, everybody.

“There has to come a point where we all pull together because we all want to achieve the same things.

“Hopefully we are now all in a position where we understand what has happened, accept it and move forward.”

Farsley are on the road once again, this time for an away trip in their next fixture against 17th-place Leamington this Saturday in the league.

