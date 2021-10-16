Pontefract Collieries 0-0 FC Halifax Town: Gaffers so proud of his Colls battlers

By Kurt Bigg

PONTEFRACT C 0

FC HALIFAX TN 0

UNBREAKABLE: The Pontefract defence heads clear

PICTURE: Chris Hyslop

FC HALIFAX TOWN and Pontefract Collieries will battle it out in a replay after the two sides played out a highly entertaining draw in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Despite having the ball in the net twice, Halifax struggled as their eighth-tier opponents had the better chances in the first half.

The away side imporved in the second period, but were held to a stalemate by the NPL Division One East side.

Pontefract Collieries manager, Craig Rouse,- said: “I’m u...