Tamworth 0-0 Notts County: Lambs earn a Meadow date!

By Matt Panter

TAMWORTH 0

NOTTS COUNTY 0

NO WAY THROUGH: Tamworth’s Ben Hart is booked for pulling back Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues

PICTURE: Paul Barber

UNDERDOGS Tamworth produced a resolute performance and were good value for a second crack at big guns Notts County at Meadow Lane on Tuesday night.

The visitors had plenty of the ball but didn’t do enough to carve open a well-organised Lambs side and were largely restricted to long-range efforts.

Tamworth, too, had their moments and joint boss Gary Smith said: “To say we are proud of the team would be an understatement.

“You look ...