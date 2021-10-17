FA Cup heroes land plum ties in First Round draw

Several Non-League clubs have landed eye-catching ties against Football League opposition after the draw for the FA Cup first round was made on Sunday lunchtime.

Isthmian League North club AFC Sudbury stunned Dartford in their fourth qualifying round on Saturday afternoon and their reward will be a home tie against League Two side Colchester United.

Horsham will travel to League Two strugglers Carlisle United after they saw off Woking and Harrow Borough’s prize for their 4-2 win against Chelmsford City is a trip to 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth.

Isthmian League Premier side Bowers and Pitsea have also been rewarded for a shock weekend win as they prepare to visit Lincoln City after seeing off National League club Aldershot on Saturday.

The ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 6th November and winning clubs will collect £22,629 from the competition prize fund.

The draw in full can be found below:

1 Bradford City v Exeter City

2 Sunderland v Mansfield Town

3 Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United

4 Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

5 Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City

6 Carlisle United v Horsham

7 Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town or Weymouth

8 Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

9 Rotherham United v Bromley

10 Portsmouth v Harrow Borough

11 Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

12 Morecambe v Newport County

13 Banbury United v Barrow

14 Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion

15 AFC Sudbury v Colchester United

16 Northampton Town v Cambridge United

17 Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City v Forest Green

18 Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town

19 Pontefract Collieries or Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

20 Chesterfield v Southend United

21 Rochdale v Tamworth or Notts County

22 Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town

23 Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors

24 Boreham Wood v Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta

25 York City or Morpeth Town v Kettering Town or Buxton

26 Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic

27 AFC Wimbledon v Brackley Town or Guiseley

28 Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham

29 Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers

30 King’s Lynn Town v Walsall

31 Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town

32 Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County

33 Charlton Athletic v Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville

34 Oxford United v Bristol Rovers

35 Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers

36 Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United

37 Milton Keynes Dons v Stevenage

38 Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea

39 Port Vale v Accrington Stanley

40 Marske United or Gateshead v Altrincham