FA Cup heroes land plum ties in First Round draw

Several Non-League clubs have landed eye-catching ties against Football League opposition after the draw for the FA Cup first round was made on Sunday lunchtime.
Isthmian League North club AFC Sudbury stunned Dartford in their fourth qualifying round on Saturday afternoon and their reward will be a home tie against League Two side Colchester United.
Horsham will travel to League Two strugglers Carlisle United after they saw off Woking and Harrow Borough’s prize for their 4-2 win against Chelmsford City is a trip to 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth.
Isthmian League Premier side Bowers and Pitsea have also been rewarded for a shock weekend win as they prepare to visit Lincoln City after seeing off National League club Aldershot on Saturday.
The ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday 6th November and winning clubs will collect £22,629 from the competition prize fund.
The draw in full can be found below:
1 Bradford City v Exeter City
2 Sunderland v Mansfield Town
3 Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United
4 Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle
5 Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City
6 Carlisle United v Horsham
7 Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town or Weymouth
8 Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
9 Rotherham United v Bromley
10 Portsmouth v Harrow Borough
11 Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
12 Morecambe v Newport County
13 Banbury United v Barrow
14 Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion
15 AFC Sudbury v Colchester United
16 Northampton Town v Cambridge United
17 Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City v Forest Green
18 Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town
19 Pontefract Collieries or Halifax Town v Maidenhead United
20 Chesterfield v Southend United
21 Rochdale v Tamworth or Notts County
22 Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town
23 Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors
24 Boreham Wood v Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta
25 York City or Morpeth Town v Kettering Town or Buxton
26 Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic
27 AFC Wimbledon v Brackley Town or Guiseley
28 Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham
29 Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers
30 King’s Lynn Town v Walsall
31 Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town
32 Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County
33 Charlton Athletic v Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville
34 Oxford United v Bristol Rovers
35 Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers
36 Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United
37 Milton Keynes Dons v Stevenage
38 Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea
39 Port Vale v Accrington Stanley
40 Marske United or Gateshead v Altrincham