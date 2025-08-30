Connect with us

FA Cup

Working to better step 5 and 6 is a priority

The Football Association have once again opened their doors for an in-depth chat on the National League System.

PART II: WE SIT DOWN WITH FA CHIEFS TO DISCUSS THE NON-LEAGUE GAME

SING WHEN WE’RE WINNING: Merthyr Town fans in full voice after their Southern League Premier South success
PICTURE: Julia Urwin

THE Football Association have once again opened their doors for an in-depth chat on the National League System.
In the second of our exclusive three-part series talking to their team of Head of National League System James Earl and National League System manager Matt Edkins, we caught up on the annual club allocations, the pinchpoint of club movement at Steps 5 and 6 in the north west and midlands...

Tackle the News

  •

    Bates’ boys keeping the Bay shining so brightly

    The famous St Mary’s Lighthouse is not the only thing lighting up Whitley Bay these days.

  •

    MESSENGER SHOWS WAY IN ROBINS’ CUP CLASSIC

    EVESHAM UNITED 5 BROMSGROVE SP 2 By Alex Raeburn A TWO-MINUTE brace from Reegan Messenger helped Evesham United secure their place in the next round in a seven-goal thriller. The first goal of the game came in the 18th minute when a failed clearance from Luke Soft-ley fell to Evesham’s...

  •

    Millers in raid over Rams

    RAMSGATE 1 CRAY VALLEY 2 By Darius Sarrafan CRAY Valley PM staged a second-half comeback to see off Ramsgate and progress in the FA Cup. It was something of a smash and grab, but the Millers did enough with two second-half goals in the space of five minutes. The first...

  •

    CARLTON TOWN 3 CLEETHORPES T 0

    By Alan Murphy ■ A BRACE from Ashley Chambers saw Carlton Town knock higher-ranked Cleethorpes Town out of the FA Cup in a dominant display. Chambers opened the scoring in just the third minute, taking advantage of some hesitant Owls defending to round goalkeeper Ollie Battersby and slot home from...