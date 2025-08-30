FA Cup
Working to better step 5 and 6 is a priority
The Football Association have once again opened their doors for an in-depth chat on the National League System.
Bates’ boys keeping the Bay shining so brightly
The famous St Mary’s Lighthouse is not the only thing lighting up Whitley Bay these days.
MESSENGER SHOWS WAY IN ROBINS’ CUP CLASSIC
EVESHAM UNITED 5 BROMSGROVE SP 2 By Alex Raeburn A TWO-MINUTE brace from Reegan Messenger helped Evesham United secure their place in the next round in a seven-goal thriller. The first goal of the game came in the 18th minute when a failed clearance from Luke Soft-ley fell to Evesham’s...
Millers in raid over Rams
RAMSGATE 1 CRAY VALLEY 2 By Darius Sarrafan CRAY Valley PM staged a second-half comeback to see off Ramsgate and progress in the FA Cup. It was something of a smash and grab, but the Millers did enough with two second-half goals in the space of five minutes. The first...
CARLTON TOWN 3 CLEETHORPES T 0
By Alan Murphy ■ A BRACE from Ashley Chambers saw Carlton Town knock higher-ranked Cleethorpes Town out of the FA Cup in a dominant display. Chambers opened the scoring in just the third minute, taking advantage of some hesitant Owls defending to round goalkeeper Ollie Battersby and slot home from...