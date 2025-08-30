FA Cup
Bates’ boys keeping the Bay shining so brightly
The famous St Mary’s Lighthouse is not the only thing lighting up Whitley Bay these days.
Working to better step 5 and 6 is a priority
The Football Association have once again opened their doors for an in-depth chat on the National League System.
MESSENGER SHOWS WAY IN ROBINS’ CUP CLASSIC
EVESHAM UNITED 5 BROMSGROVE SP 2 By Alex Raeburn A TWO-MINUTE brace from Reegan Messenger helped Evesham United secure their place in the next round in a seven-goal thriller. The first goal of the game came in the 18th minute when a failed clearance from Luke Soft-ley fell to Evesham’s...
Robins in form to cause a big upset
PLYMOUTH P’WAY 0 FROME TOWN 4 By Anthony Scott FROME Town caused an FA Cup upset as they ran out comfortable winners at Plymouth Parkway. The Southern League Division One side broke the deadlock against their Premier Division opponents after just eight minutes. Zak Drew did well on the right-hand...
AVRO 1 NANTWICH TOWN 1
By Liam Bambridge ■ AFTER falling behind to one of the fastest goals in FA Cup history, Avro produced a dominant second-half display and can thus consider themselves slightly unfortunate not to have won this tie at the first time of asking. There were less than ten seconds on the...