Which FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying fixtures can you watch live on TV?

The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying promises more drama and excitement, and several ties will be available to watch live on television.

TNT Sports and BBC Sport have confirmed coverage of selected fixtures, with fans able to follow the action online and on TV.

In addition to the matches themselves, the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup will be televised live, giving supporters a chance to see who progresses next.

Selected clubs will benefit financially from live broadcast arrangements, adding an extra incentive to their FA Cup runs.

When and where can you watch the live matches?

Farnham Town v Sutton United kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 11 October and will be available on BBC iPlayer, the Red Button, and the BBC Sport website.

Worthing v Forest Green Rovers takes place at 7.30pm BST on Monday 13 October and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

The first round proper draw will also be shown live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+, and the TNT Sports YouTube page during the pre-match coverage at Woodside Road from around 6.30pm BST.

How much do clubs earn from live broadcasts?

Farnham Town, Sutton United, Worthing, and Forest Green Rovers will each receive a live broadcast fee in addition to any prize money earned through the FA Cup competition.

In addition, winners from the fourth qualifying round will take home £9,375, while the losers will still collect £3,125.

What about the other fourth round qualifying ties?

While these four clubs will appear on live TV, the remaining ties in the fourth round qualifying will proceed as normal, with results available via the FA Cup website, and The Non-League Paper will have full reports and reaction from the next FA Cup round on the weekend commencing 11th October (Saturday).

The draw in full

Saturday 11 October (3pm kick-off unless stated otherwise – times subject to change)

Farnham Town v Sutton United – 12.30pm BST, live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport website

AFC Fylde or Darlington vs AFC Telford United

Macclesfield v Stamford

Gainsborough Trinity v Hartlepool United

Carlisle United v Boston United

Rochdale v York City

Runcorn Linnets or Ashton United v Buxton

Morecambe v Chester

South Shields v Spalding United

Tamworth v Hyde United

Scunthorpe United v King’s Lynn Town

Halesowen Town or Aveley v Gateshead

Spennymoor Town v Hednesford Town or Billericay Town

Southport v Halifax Town

Altrincham v Harborough Town

Maldon & Tiptree v Flackwell Heath or Bracknell Town

Woking v Brackley Town

Wealdstone v Whitstable Town

Slough Town v Enfield Town

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Eastleigh

Southend United v Folkestone Invicta

Ebbsfleet United v Solihull Moors

Braintree Town v Farnborough

Cray Valley (PM) or Tonbridge Angels v Chatham Town

Weston Super Mare v Needham Market

Hemel Hempstead Town or Hereford v Yeovil Town

Banbury United v St Albans City

Chelmsford City v Chippenham Town

AFC Totton v Truro City

Salisbury or Dorking Wanderers v Aldershot Town

Monday 13 October

Worthing v Forest Green Rovers – 7.30pm BST, live on TNT Sports 1 & discovery+

