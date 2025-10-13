Mickey Spillane takes charge at Cambridge City after leaving Chelmsford City

Cambridge City have appointed Mickey Spillane as their new first-team manager, with the former Chelmsford City assistant stepping up into his first senior managerial role.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Chelmsford confirmed his resignation from the Clarets’ backroom team on Sunday, bringing to an end a near-decade association with the Essex club.

The 36-year-old had been a key figure at Melbourne Stadium, first as a player and later as part of the coaching staff under Robbie Simpson and Angelo Harrop.

During his time in the dugout, he helped Chelmsford to a runners-up finish in the 2023/24 National League South season – the club’s highest-ever points total.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Ambition

Cambridge chairman Kevin Satchell said the appointment was made with the club’s long-term ambitions in mind.

“It took a little while to negotiate the right deal for both Mickey and the club, but we’re absolutely delighted to have got it over the line,” said Satchell.

“He brings professionalism, experience and ambition, and we believe he’s the right person to take the team forward.”

He will officially take charge of training on Thursday, before leading the Lilywhites for the first time away to Witham Town on Saturday, October 18.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining Cambridge City Football Club,” said the new boss. “It’s a club with huge potential and an exciting project with a great fan base that myself and the staff are looking forward to getting started.”

Club captain Jayden Randell welcomed the appointment, describing the incoming manager as “a coach of real calibre who commands respect across non-league football”.

Cambridge also paid tribute to interim duo Shaun Sowden and Neil Midgley, who will oversee Tuesday’s fixture at Maldon & Tiptree before stepping aside.

Mickey Spillane begins his first managerial spell with Cambridge City following his departure from Chelmsford City PICTURE: Alamy

Leader

At his former club, Chelmsford chairman Spencer Gore expressed his gratitude for Spillane’s long-standing contribution.

“I would, on behalf of everyone at the club and personally, like to thank Mickey for all he has done over the years – particularly during the transitional period between Robbie and Ange,” Gore said.

“When I was appointing a new manager after Robbie’s departure, I made it a condition of the appointment that he remained as Assistant Manager – such is the regard in which I hold him.

“He’s been a true professional, a leader, and someone who embodies the values of this football club.

“We all wish him the very best for the future, and I sincerely hope to see him back at Chelmsford City one day.”

Challenge

The former Republic of Ireland youth international, however, will remain at the club as Chelmsford’s Academy Lead until the end of the season, ensuring stability within the youth setup while beginning his new challenge with Cambridge.

The Lilywhites board said Spillane’s immediate focus will be lifting the club away from the relegation zone and steering them towards the play-off picture in the Isthmian League North Division.

Cambridge currently resides in 19th place after six matches, but believes their new manager’s experience and professionalism can spark a turnaround.

READ MORE: The Big Interview: Spencer Gore – I’ve got this big hairy ambition, to take Chelmsford City to the Premier League!