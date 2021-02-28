Danny Scopes: Concord Rangers can still take off to Wembley

Concord Rangers are still dreaming of a trip to Wembley after reaching the 2019-20 FA Trophy Final against Harrogate Town. PICTURE: PA Images

By Matt Badcock

DANNY SCOPES says Concord Rangers are still dreaming they will get their Golden Ticket to Wembley in the FA Trophy final.

The Football Association say their intention remains to play the 2019-20 FA Non- League Finals Day under the arch in May before the showpiece event from this season’s Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase competitions.

With the government suggesting potential test events in May could take place as part of the road map out o...