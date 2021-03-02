Hornchurch travel to Notts County for FA Trophy semi-final, Hereford host Woking

Isthmian Premier side Hornchurch make the trip to Notts County in the FA Trophy semi-finals after their victory at Darlington on Saturday

Minnows Hornchurch have been given the toughest possible draw if they are to make the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The Isthmian Premier League Urchins were rewarded for Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Darlington with an away semi-final clash against Notts County, who are in the last four for the second successive season.

In the other semi-final, Hereford play host to a Woking side, looking for a fourth FA Trophy success having knocked out National League leaders Torquay United on Saturday.

Josh Gowling’s Bulls, took the scalp of Woking’s local rivals Aldershot Town on Saturday to reach their third FA Trophy semi-final.

The one-leg ties take place on Saturday March 27 (ko 3pm).

SEMI-FINALS

Notts County v Hornchurch

Hereford v Woking