Connect with us

FA Trophy

Which Non-League sides will take part in the Isuzu FA Trophy Third Round Qualifying?

The draw for the Isuzu FA Trophy Third Round Qualifying has been made with a total of 128 clubs from across the country competing in the next stage.
Jordan Gallagher is congratulated for his Leatherhead goal

The draw for the Isuzu FA Trophy Third Round Qualifying has been made with a total of 128 clubs from across the country competing in the next stage.

The competition continues to capture the attention of Non-League fans, providing a stage where clubs outside the professional English leagues can compete for national glory.

Following this weekend’s second round qualifying ties, the draw has been confirmed, setting up 64 fixtures that promise drama, excitement, and the chance for clubs to make a mark on one of the country’s most prestigious cup competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the next round.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

When will the third round qualifying take place?

The 64 fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 4 October 2025, with all games set to be played over the standard weekend slot unless otherwise agreed by the clubs.

What is the prize fund for this stage?

Winning clubs at this stage will receive £2,450, while losing teams are guaranteed £625 from the competition prize fund, providing a financial boost for Non-League sides.

What are some of the standout ties to look out for?

Whitby Town v Hebburn Town – A North East derby with local bragging rights at stake, guaranteed to be a fiery contest.

v Hashtag United – Last season’s quarter-finalists face the Tags in a Kent vs Essex clash, with upset potential high.

Hyde United v Warrington Town – A classic North West Non-League clash, with history and pride on the line.

Full Third Round Qualifying draw

  1. Hyde United v Warrington Town
  2. Ashton United v Clitheroe
  3. Dunston v Warrington Rylands
  4. Workington v FC United of Manchester
  5. Stockton Town v Lower Breck
  6. Silsden v Stocksbridge Park Steels
  7. Runcorn Linnets or Bury v Morpeth Town
  8. Widnes v Bamber Bridge (walkover – Widnes withdrawn)
  9. Bridlington Town v Guiseley
  10. Bradford (Park Avenue) v Heaton Stannington
  11. Whitby Town v Hebburn Town
  12. Prescot Cables v Lancaster City
  13. Evesham United v Ilkeston Town
  14. Gainsborough Trinity v
  15. Barwell v Bromsgrove Sporting
  16. Sporting Club Inkberrow v Stratford Town
  17. Rushall Olympic v Spalding United
  18. v Stourbridge
  19. Quorn v Corby Town
  20. Real Bedford v Stamford
  21. AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Malvern Town
  22. v Leek Town
  23. St Ives Town v Kettering Town
  24. Worcester City v Rugby Town
  25. Basford United v Alvechurch
  26. v Hednesford Town
  27. Cleethorpes Town v Redditch United
  28. Stanway Rovers v Uxbridge
  29. Royston Town v Welling United
  30. Hanwell Town v Grays Athletic
  31. Westfield v Brentwood Town
  32. Leatherhead v Ramsgate
  33. Aveley v St Albans City
  34. Carshalton Athletic v Cheshunt
  35. Broadbridge Heath v Billericay Town
  36. Hadley v Dartford
  37. Harrow Borough v Witham Town
  38. Lewes v Leiston
  39. Cray Valley (PM) v Berkhamsted
  40. AFC Sudbury v Bury Town
  41. v Tilbury
  42. Burgess Hill Town v
  43. Bishop’s Stortford v
  44. Wingate & Finchley v
  45. Chatham Town v Needham Market
  46. Ashford United v Biggleswade
  47. Hayes & Yeading United v Walton & Hersham
  48. Sittingbourne v Hashtag United
  49. Waltham Abbey v Walthamstow
  50. Whitehawk v Canvey Island
  51. Dulwich Hamlet v Hendon
  52. AFC Dunstable v Folkestone Invicta
  53. Bracknell Town v Hungerford Town
  54. Basingstoke Town v Shaftesbury
  55. Hartpury v Gloucester City
  56. Plymouth Parkway v Gosport Borough
  57. Dorchester Town v Bideford
  58. Thame United v Banbury United
  59. Bishop’s Cleeve v Sholing
  60. v Poole Town
  61. AFC Portchester v Taunton Town
  62. Chichester City v Farnham Town
  63. Havant & Waterlooville v Tiverton Town
  64. Wimborne Town v Weymouth

    READ MORE: FA Trophy Factfile: Former winners continue their bid

    Related Topics

    Tackle the News

    - Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.
    1000gbp
    My Betting SitesFootball progs
    NLS Lens
    Stadium Solutions
    Isuzu
    Brandon Hire Station
    free bets

     

    Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

    Casino bee

    More in FA Trophy

    •

      BIGGLESWADE 3 HITCHIN TOWN 1

      By Lee Rusbridge ■ ALEX Marsh scored a brace and Temi Akinbusoye got the other as Biggleswade FC booked their place in the third round qualifying with a fine Friday-night victory over Hitchin Town. FC took the lead when Temi Akinbusoye – a thorn in Hitchin’s side all night –...

    •

      COULSON SINKS THE VILLAGERS

      BRIDLINGTON TOWN 2 NORTH FERRIBY 0 By Ben Edwards NORTH Ferriby’s FA Trophy campaign ended with a defeat to Bridlington Town at the Mounting Systems Stadium. A tight first half produced few chances, with both sides restricted to set pieces and half-openings, though Ben Bottomley was tested just before the...

    •

      CAMBRIDGE CITY 3 WITHAM TOWN 3

      WITHAM WON 5-4 ON PENS By Jim Purtill ■ WITHAM Town emerged victorious at Cambridge after a six-goal thriller was settled by a penalty shootout. Their win on spot-kicks booking them a place in the next round. Witham flew out of the blocks as William Ademiluyi struck twice inside the...

    •

      BEDWORTH UNITED 0 ANSTEY NOMADS 3

      By Craig Reeves the break. ■ BEDWORTH United crashed out after a home defeat to Anstey Nomads, finishing the game with nine men. The visitors had a goal disallowed early on before Bedworth wasted a golden opportunity to score, Tolani Omotola’s poor penalty being easily saved by Conrad Logan. Moments...