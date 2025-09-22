Which Non-League sides will take part in the Isuzu FA Trophy Third Round Qualifying?

The draw for the Isuzu FA Trophy Third Round Qualifying has been made with a total of 128 clubs from across the country competing in the next stage.

The competition continues to capture the attention of Non-League fans, providing a stage where clubs outside the professional English leagues can compete for national glory.

Following this weekend’s second round qualifying ties, the draw has been confirmed, setting up 64 fixtures that promise drama, excitement, and the chance for clubs to make a mark on one of the country’s most prestigious cup competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the next round.

When will the third round qualifying take place?

The 64 fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 4 October 2025, with all games set to be played over the standard weekend slot unless otherwise agreed by the clubs.

What is the prize fund for this stage?

Winning clubs at this stage will receive £2,450, while losing teams are guaranteed £625 from the competition prize fund, providing a financial boost for Non-League sides.

What are some of the standout ties to look out for?

Whitby Town v Hebburn Town – A North East derby with local bragging rights at stake, guaranteed to be a fiery contest.

Sittingbourne v Hashtag United – Last season’s quarter-finalists face the Tags in a Kent vs Essex clash, with upset potential high.

Hyde United v Warrington Town – A classic North West Non-League clash, with history and pride on the line.

Full Third Round Qualifying draw

Hyde United v Warrington Town Ashton United v Clitheroe Dunston v Warrington Rylands Workington v FC United of Manchester Stockton Town v Lower Breck Silsden v Stocksbridge Park Steels Runcorn Linnets or Bury v Morpeth Town Widnes v Bamber Bridge (walkover – Widnes withdrawn) Bridlington Town v Guiseley Bradford (Park Avenue) v Heaton Stannington Whitby Town v Hebburn Town Prescot Cables v Lancaster City Evesham United v Ilkeston Town Gainsborough Trinity v Shifnal Town Barwell v Bromsgrove Sporting Sporting Club Inkberrow v Stratford Town Rushall Olympic v Spalding United Anstey Nomads v Stourbridge Quorn v Corby Town Real Bedford v Stamford AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Malvern Town Halesowen Town v Leek Town St Ives Town v Kettering Town Worcester City v Rugby Town Basford United v Alvechurch Harborough Town v Hednesford Town Cleethorpes Town v Redditch United Stanway Rovers v Uxbridge Royston Town v Welling United Hanwell Town v Grays Athletic Westfield v Brentwood Town Leatherhead v Ramsgate Aveley v St Albans City Carshalton Athletic v Cheshunt Broadbridge Heath v Billericay Town Hadley v Dartford Harrow Borough v Witham Town Lewes v Leiston Cray Valley (PM) v Berkhamsted AFC Sudbury v Bury Town Chertsey Town v Tilbury Burgess Hill Town v Potters Bar Town Bishop’s Stortford v Cray Wanderers Wingate & Finchley v VCD Athletic Chatham Town v Needham Market Ashford United v Biggleswade Hayes & Yeading United v Walton & Hersham Sittingbourne v Hashtag United Waltham Abbey v Walthamstow Whitehawk v Canvey Island Dulwich Hamlet v Hendon AFC Dunstable v Folkestone Invicta Bracknell Town v Hungerford Town Basingstoke Town v Shaftesbury Hartpury v Gloucester City Plymouth Parkway v Gosport Borough Dorchester Town v Bideford Thame United v Banbury United Bishop’s Cleeve v Sholing Yate Town v Poole Town AFC Portchester v Taunton Town Chichester City v Farnham Town Havant & Waterlooville v Tiverton Town Wimborne Town v Weymouth

