Ex-Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons signs for National League side Morecambe

Morecambe have moved quickly to secure the services of Jamaican winger Rolando Aarons.

The 29-year-old comes with plenty of pedigree, having come through Newcastle United’s academy and made his Premier League debut in 2014.

He has also had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell, gaining experience across the English and Scottish leagues.

After a short stint with Huddersfield Town, Aarons moved to Slovenian side NK Celje.

Morecambe boss Ashvir Singh Johal said of his latest recruit: “I’m delighted that Rolando has chosen to join us.

“He’s a winger who we identified early on and we’re pleased we managed to get it done as there was a lot of competition for his signature.”

“He sees it as an environment that will bring the best out of him; he’s very experienced, playing in the Premiership, Championship and Serie A and is someone who will add massive value to this side.”

Aarons’ career has not been without setbacks. During his time at Newcastle, repeated injuries limited his appearances and halted a player once tipped for big things.

Rolando Aarons in action for Newcastle United back in 2015 PICTURE: Alamy

Understandably, Aarons has also spoken openly about the mental toll. In a 2019 interview with The Athletic, he called himself “the most unlucky footballer in the world”.

Before joining the Shrimps, he trained with the PFA squad to prove his fitness and attract potential suitors.

Now fully fit and motivated, Aarons arrives at Morecambe ready to reignite his career and demonstrate the promise that once made him a Newcastle standout.

He could be in line for his debut on Wednesday night when Morecambe hosts FC Halifax Town.

