Chichester City’s Billy Vigar in induced coma after suffering ‘a significant brain injury’

The football community has rallied in support of Billy Vigar after the Chichester City forward suffered a serious brain injury during Saturday’s Isthmian League Premier Division fixture against Wingate & Finchley.

The 21-year-old, who came through Arsenal’s academy before spells at Hastings United and Eastbourne Borough, was injured in the opening stages of the game.

It has been reported that he collided with a concrete wall while attempting to keep the ball in play, though neither club has confirmed this.

The match was abandoned as emergency services attended, and Vigar was later airlifted to hospital for urgent treatment.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Recovery

Chichester initially confirmed on Sunday that a player had sustained a serious injury. On Monday night, the club released a further update, confirming that Vigar remains in an induced coma in intensive care.

In their statement, the club said: “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment.

“It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery.”

Wingate & Finchley, the hosts on Saturday, also shared their concern.

On Monday morning, the club issued a statement confirming that a Chichester player had sustained a serious injury and added: “Our thoughts are with the player, and everyone at Chichester City FC. At this stage, the club will be making no further comment.”

Later that evening, Wingate released a further update, saying: “Everyone at Wingate & Finchley continues to keep Billy, his loved ones and all at Chichester City in our thoughts. Wishing him strength on the fight to recovery.”

Everyone at The Non-League Paper sends Billy love, strength and our very best wishes for his recovery.

READ MORE: Ex-Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons signs for National League side Morecambe