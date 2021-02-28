Hebburn Town manager Kevin Bolam will not give up his Wembley dream

DREAM: Hebburn Town are chasing Wembley again

HEBBURN Town manager Kevin Bolam admits the club would be “bitterly disappointed” if last season’s FA Vase Final does not go ahead.

The Football Association released a statement on Wednesday evening confirming that they intended to carry on the 2020-21 competition “on the basis that the road map is implemented as set out by the Government earlier this week”.

That means that Hebburn’s last-32 tie with Liversedge could be given the green light in the near future, but the South Tyneside club are still awaiting news over the whether their Wembley d...