North-East rivals Consett and Hebburn Town agree it’s a “bitter blow” FA Vase Final will be held behind closed doors

By Mark Carruthers

NORTH-EAST rivals Consett and Hebburn Town agree it’s a “bitter blow” that the 2019-20 Buildbase FA Vase Final will be held behind closed doors.

The second-ever all-Northern League showcase will take place at Wembley Stadium on Monday May 3 as part of the rescheduled Non-League Finals Day.

However, the Football Association have revealed that supporters will be unable to witness their clubs’ first visit to the home of football.

“We have worked hard to get the club to Wembley over the last seven years and to achieve that is wonderful,” Consett chairman Frank Bell told The ...