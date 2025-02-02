CARDS END HOPES OF CUP KINGS

By Rob Hughes

GAINSBORO’ TR 0

PICTURE: Phil Fiddes

WOKING 3

O’Brien 25, Beautyman 58, Walker 69

THREE-TIME FA Trophy winners Woking, made it nine games unbeaten under new boss Neal Ardley to book their place in the quarter-finals, while ending Gainsborough Trinity’s lengthy run.

Goals from Aiden O’Brien, Harry Beautyman and Lewis Walker saw the National League side ensure the Cards succeeded where York City failed, leaving boss Ardley beaming.

“Our quality shone through,” he said. “We talked about the game being their cup final...