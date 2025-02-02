MORISON IS THE SLAYER OF HARRIERS ONCE AGAIN

By Adam Matthews

KIDDERMINSTER 0

SUTTON UNITED 1

Davies 81

WILL DAVIES struck a winner nine minutes from time as Sutton United overcame a tough assignment against Kidderminster Harriers at Aggborough to move into the last eight.

The National League visitors were second best for long spells but Steve Morison’s men sneaked through against the four-time finalists from National League North.

And Morison, who scored the winner against Harriers in the 2007 final at Wembley for Stevenage, said: “It went exactly as we thought it was going to go. We knew it was a tough pla...