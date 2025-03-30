SOME-FINN SPECIAL: Finn O’Mara, left, wheels away after scoring Whitstable’s second goal          PICTURE: Max Flego
FA Competitions/More News, FA Vase, Latest News

Whitstable Town 2-0 Hartpury University: Stephen Sarkodie keeps Uni boys in the hunt

on

More in FA Competitions/More News:

Isuzu FA Vase, semi-final 1st leg
By David Lawrence

WHITSTABLE TOWN 2
Jeche 12, O’Mara 69

HARTPURY UNIV’SITY 0
Whitstable Town have the advantage at the midway point of this Isuzu FA Vase semi-final contest – but the margin would have been so much more had it not been for Hartpury University keeper Stephen Sarkodie.
Goals from Nathan Jeche and captain Finn O’Mara gave Town a 2-0 lead heading into the second leg, but it could have been worse for the visitors if not for their goalkeeper, Sarkodie.
The long-serving player, who has racked up more than 100 games for the Students, turned in a m...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login