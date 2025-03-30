Whitstable Town 2-0 Hartpury University: Stephen Sarkodie keeps Uni boys in the hunt

Isuzu FA Vase, semi-final 1st leg

By David Lawrence

WHITSTABLE TOWN 2

Jeche 12, O’Mara 69

HARTPURY UNIV’SITY 0

Whitstable Town have the advantage at the midway point of this Isuzu FA Vase semi-final contest – but the margin would have been so much more had it not been for Hartpury University keeper Stephen Sarkodie.

Goals from Nathan Jeche and captain Finn O’Mara gave Town a 2-0 lead heading into the second leg, but it could have been worse for the visitors if not for their goalkeeper, Sarkodie.

The long-serving player, who has racked up more than 100 games for the Students, turned in a m...