Whitstable Town 2-0 Hartpury University: Stephen Sarkodie keeps Uni boys in the hunt

Isuzu FA Vase, semi-final 1st leg
By David Lawrence
WHITSTABLE TOWN 2
Jeche 12, O’Mara 69
HARTPURY UNIV’SITY 0
Whitstable Town have the advantage at the midway point of this Isuzu FA Vase semi-final contest – but the margin would have been so much more had it not been for Hartpury University keeper Stephen Sarkodie.
Goals from Nathan Jeche and captain Finn O’Mara gave Town a 2-0 lead heading into the second leg, but it could have been worse for the visitors if not for their goalkeeper, Sarkodie.
The long-serving player, who has racked up more than 100 games for the Students, turned in a m...
