FA Vase preview: Whitstable Town – Oysters on a chill ‘n’ thrill

By David Lawrence

Golf and spa treatments were on the cards for Jamie Coyle’s Whitstable Town side ahead of today’s FA Vase semi-final second leg against Hartpury University.

But the manager insists they will have earned their day of leisure after two tough sessions on the training ground.

They will look to build on their 2-0 lead from last weekend’s first game in Kent.

Before then, the players can enjoy a bit of luxury before they fight for a chance to play at Wembley.

Togetherness

“We have a Hilton hotel booked which has a spa and a golf course so the boys can have a bit of team bonding a...