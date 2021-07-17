Coalville Town 0-2 Notts County: Magpies get the job done

By Steve Cartwright

COALVILLE TOWN 0

NOTTS COUNTY 2

McCrory 63, Bennett 77

BATTLE: Coalville Town’s Kian Taylor, right, lunges in to dispossess Notts County trialist Cam Smith

PICTURE: Dan Westwell

THE Ravens welcomed the Magpies to the Owen Street Sports Ground for this entertaining pre-season friendly played in extreme heat.

Second-half goals from Dan McCrory and star man Kyle Bennett earned victory for National League Notts County but Coalville, in their first meaningful game since November, certainly played their part in an end-to-end encounter.

Both teams fielded a number of tr...