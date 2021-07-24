AFC Telford United 0-1 Notts County: Comeback is on for Cal

By Richard Worton

AFC TELFORD U 0

NOTTS COUNTY 1

A TERRIFIC strike in the second half from substitute Callum Roberts gave Notts County victory, and provided a welcome boost to the Magpies as he looks to return from an injury-plagued 2020- 21 campaign.

Photo: Alamy

Magpies’ manager Ian Burchnall described the Bucks as a good test ahead of the season opener in three weeks, and Roberts capped it when he cut in off the right wing before striking a powerful left-footed shot that beat Russ Griffiths in the Bucks goal to his left.

County had good possession throughout, but found the Bucks hard ...