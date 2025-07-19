General
GRANT LAUDS HIS MARINERS
More in General
-
SILVA’S SO QUICK TO INSPIRE A FINE SHOW
By Tony Dolbear SUTTON UNITED 2 AFC WIMBLEDON 0 SUTTON UNITED claimed a second League One scalp in the space of five days as they followed up Tuesday’s defeat of Wycombe with a deserved victory against AFC Wimbledon. The National League U’s were in front from the fifth minute when...
-
GULLS HIT HEIGHTS IN COMFY WIN
By Steve Harris TORQUAY UNITED 3 NEWPORT COUNTY 1 A DOMINANT first display sealed a comfortable victory for Torquay United over their League Two opponents Newport County. First half goals from Dylan Morgan, Jordan Dyer and Louis Dennis secured the win for the Gulls and manager Paul Wotton was pleased...
-
BUCKS AND BURY TAKE A SHARE OF THE SPOILS
By Elliott Steadman BUXTON 1 BURY 1 NATIONAL League North side Buxton returned from their pre-season trip to Ireland with a hard-fought draw against Step 4 new boys Bury. Both goals came in the first half and it was the home side who started the stronger – new signing Deniche...
-
ALUN READY TO CALL IN THE CAVALRY
By Garry King BLYTH TOWN 0 GATESHEAD 1 GATESHEAD manager Alun Armstrong has vowed to bring in five new signings following the exit of a number of key senior players over the summer. Armstrong watched his side bounce back from a seven-goal mauling at League One Doncaster Rovers in midweek...