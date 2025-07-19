Connect with us

GRANT LAUDS HIS MARINERS

By Tony Bugby

HEADS UP: Marine’s Harvey Gregson sends an effort towards goal
PICTURE: Alun Roberts

MARINE 1
MORECAMBE 1
NEW Marine manager Bobby Grant praised his players after their draw at home to crisis-club Morecambe who remain in limbo over a proposed takeover which is still yet to be completed.
Grant’s only disappointment was that the Step 2 Mariners did not register a win he believed was merited against opponents who were in the EFL until two-and-a-half-months ago.
“We were by far the better team for 60 minutes and should have been four or five up at ...

