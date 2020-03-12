Chris Lynch condemns cowards on social media on way out of Brickies

Chris Lynch labelled his online critics “cowards” as he fell on his sword at BetVictor Isthmian League Sittingbourne.

First team coach and assistant manager Darren Blackburn stepped up on Wednesday after the Brickies accepted the resignation of Lynch who attacked his side’s critics for hiding behind their computers and fake accounts while spreading untruths.

Appointed in January 2019 as the successor to Aslan Odev at Woodstock Park, UEFA and FA licensed coach Lynch has been head of youth development at Dover Athletic.

As a player he turned out for Dover and Whitstabl before injury cut short his career and the late Graham Taylor inspired him to move into coaching at Watford.

Chris Lynch has resigned as Manager of Sittingbourne FC after s run of 9 games without a point. See https://t.co/gjQ1iOMN6G for a full statement. — Sittingbourne FC (@SittingbourneFC) March 11, 2020

Already on the radars of Manchester United and Newcastle united, Lynch had been about to complete a dream move from Whitstable to Aston Villa when he shattered his knee a bicycle crash

Former Hollands & Blair boss Darren Blackburn has been appointed until the end of the season.

He left his first managerial post at the Southern Counties East club at the end end of last season to team up with Lynch after their sides met in a friendly a few months earlier.

Lynch fell on his sword after seeing his side slip to their ninth defeat in a row since January on Tuesday night when they were beaten 3-0 at home by Sevenoaks.

The ex-Brickies boss explained his reasons for quitting in a long statement on the club’s website, writing: “After a lot of consideration, and with a heavy heart I have made the decision over night to step down from my role as manager of this great club with immediate effect.

“Ultimately, it’s a results business. I think we can all agree the last 11 games have not been good enough and something has to change.

“I am the manager and as such I take full responsibility. As custodians of clubs we are faced with many difficult decisions on a daily basis.

“Some may be popular while others not so, however, one thing is for certain, myself, the chairman and the board all make decisions based solely around what we feel is right to safeguard the future longevity of this club.”

“I have shared some great times with you all here and made some fantastic memories which will be with me forever.”

Hitting back

Attacking his critics, he added: “There are a couple of things I wish to set the record straight on before I leave you.

“Firstly, I have read some comments on line regarding my role at Dover being linked to our recent poor performance, well, it’s simply not accurate.

“Since January I have spent only six hours at Dover; that’s it, the rest of my time has been 100% committed to Sittingbourne.

“Secondly, the social media side of things. Some people feel it’s acceptable to hide behind computers, make fake accounts and post all kinds of untruths online.

“My hope for the future is they are held accountable. They should consider the damage they can cause, not only to the individual and their family concerned, but also the actual club itself. The players read everything; it affects their confidence.

“I have seen it all too often with clubs and it’s a poor state of affairs. Having opinions is fine, as we all agree we all see the game differently but, personal attacks online are for cowards, my opinion on that will never change.”

The Brickies said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to Chris for his time with the club and are sad that Chris has decided to go.

“We wish him well in the future and feel sure that his dedication and thoroughness will mean that he will succeed in football management sometime in the future.”

“Daren Blackburn has agreed to take over as Manager at least until the end of the season with the full backing of the committee.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on a Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Image courtesy of Sittingbourne FC/YouTube

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Isthmian League, Chris Lynch, Isthmian League, Sittingbourne, Sittingbourne FC