Family first as Colchester legend Karl Duguid quits Heybridge Swifts

Colchester United legend Karl Duguid has stepped down as Heybridge Swifts boss to spend more time with his family.

The Isthmian League North Division club’s officials are looking for a new manager after announcing the 42-year-old’s departure from Scraley Road on Monday.

The former midfielder stepped up from assistant manager to succeed Julian Dicks last summer following his exit to work alongside Slaven Bilic at West Bromwich Albion.

Duguid, pictured, had been looking forward to sealing a shot at promotion with Swifts in fourth spot and on course for the play-offs before the season was suspended and subsequently abandoned in March.

Heybridge Swifts chairman Gary White told fans he understood Duguid’s decision in a club statement paying tribute to his work and efforts.

“Having the chance to spend a good deal more time with his wife and young family, it has made him realise what he has so often missed after being so committed to football over the past 27 years since joining Colchester United as an apprentice,” White told fans.

“I fully understand Karl’s decision and – although we would prefer not to have to find a replacement – I fully understands the reasons for his decision. Being a manager at Non-league is a big time and emotional commitment and hard to do if you have a young family.

“I know of that level of commitment as chairman, which is less in terms of hours, but certainly not something I could have done long term when my children were the ages Karl’s are now.”

As a player, Duguid made nearly 400 appearances for Colchester United and more than 100 more for Plymouth Argyle.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & heybridgeswiftsfc.com/Alan Edmonds