Green Elephants are history as Burgess Hill Town secure new sponsor

Burgess Hill Town is no more after their famously-named Green Elephants Stadium when the new season kicks off after the Hillians unveiled new title sponsors of their Leylands Park home.

One of the most recognisable and memorable ground names in Non-League, the Isthmian League South East Division’s home was renamed the More Than Tyres Stadium this week as the club prepares for the return of football.

Established in 1882, the Hillians sold the naming rights to Leylands Park for the first time in the then Ryman South club’s history back in March 2014.

Local company Green Elephants, leading experts in ‘Tipis, Gifts and Outdoor Living’, initially signed a four year deal before extending it with the founder members of the Sussex County Football Association.

We are delighted to announce that More Than Tyres have secured the official naming rights to Leylands Park. An absolutely incredible display of support from a local business. ? Welcome to the More Than Tyres Stadium! ? ?? #COYH https://t.co/b8UXo6yQzo — Burgess Hill Town FC (@Official_BHTFC) July 15, 2020

A club statement on Wednesday read: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Ash and his team at More Than Tyres for supporting the club and look forward to our ongoing partnership!”

“We are delighted to announce that More Than Tyres have become our Official Stadium sponsor for the upcoming season.

“Through our Light Up Leylands Crowdfunder campaign, the Burgess Hill-based business’ generous donation has secured them the official naming rights to Leylands Park.”

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

