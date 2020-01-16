Lifelong fan and successful businessman Mark Stott buys Stockport County!

Lifelong Stockport County fan and businessman Mark Stott has big plans for bringing the fans back to Edgeley Park after buying the National League’s Hatters.

Born and raised in the town, the founder and CEO of Cheshire-based Vita Group completed his takeover on Thursday, the deal leaving the Hatters with zero debt.

According to a statement from the club, former chairman Richard Park will become County’s non-executive chairman with Chris Brammall joining the board as a non-executive director.

Hatters boss Jim Gannon will remain as manager with the full support of the new board.

Stott told supporters his first priority as new owner will be to improve football operations and the matchday experience for fans.

County’s new owner said: “I am excited by the opportunity that lies ahead to support Stockport County FC to fulfill its great potential both on and off the pitch, by creating a more sustainable model for the future of this historic football club that includes deepening its longstanding ties with the local community.

“Throughout all of the ups and downs it has faced over the years, the Club and its supporters have always shown immense character and resilience, which is one of the many things that makes Stockport County FC a unique community club.

“I have no doubt that the players, staff and fans can achieve great things together. With persistence, financial stability and the right long-term plan, I have no doubt that the players, staff and fans can achieve great things together.”

Park told fans: “It is no secret that there has been interest in Stockport County FC from a number of potential local and international investors since the Club returned to profitability in 2016-17.

“It was important for us to find a new owner who had a passion and long-term vision for the club. Mark has shared a vision for Stockport County FC that preserves the values and identity of this community-based Club, while enabling long-term sustainability and success on and off the pitch.

“We share Mark’s ambitions for the future of Stockport County FC and are pleased to be entrusting the Club to him at such a critical moment in its history.”

