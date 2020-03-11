Hartlepool United duo take time out to inspire local youngsters

Hartlepool United duo Aidan Keena and Macauley Southam-Hales have been inspiring youngsters on the National League club’s soccer courses.

The Pools duo are pictured supporting the Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation when they popped in meet the girls and boys taking part in the half-term course at the town’s High Tunstall College of Science.

Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation manager Keith Nobbs told the club’s website the pair had an expectant audience waiting for them after being excused training.

“The kids were really excited to meet the two lads,” explained Nobbs. “We had told them earlier in the day that Aidan and Macauley were coming to meet them and you could see how much they were looking forward to it.

“The lads were brilliant when they got there – they both joined in a passing drill and a couple of competitions, though I’m not sure either were on the winning side!

“They stayed a full hour and made time to answer some of the children’s questions and then signed a few shirts and other bits and bobs too – they were brilliant and you could see how much the kids were all buzzing after they’d been.”

Pools return to action at Sutton United’s Gander Green Lane this weekend looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of relegation-battling Ebbsfleet United, the reverse denting their late charge to secure a promotion play-off spot.

Image courtesy of hartlepoolunited.co.uk