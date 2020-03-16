Shutdown can’t stop Harrogate Town snapping up striker Aaron Martin

It was business as usual for Harrogate Town on Monday, at least on the transfer front as the National League promotion-chasers signed striker Aaron Martin from Guiseley.

The Sheffield-born frontman switched to the Lions last summer following an eye catching season under former Town coach Vil Powell at Brighouse Town.

The 6ft striker netted 30 goals and notched 11 assists before going on to collect a host of awards and earn his next big move at the end of his first season with the BetVictor Northern Premier League club.

Martin, pictured today after signing, took to National League North football like a duck to water, hitting double figures in goals by the end of August to bank the inaugural National League North Player of the Month accolade.

Really excited about signing for @HarrogateTown great opportunity for me and my first chance at full time football. Thank you to my representative @ISM_Football. Thank you to @GuiseleyAFC for there constant support and belief in me and never holding opportunities back from me. pic.twitter.com/tA11R44JyN — aaron martin (@I_AM9_goals) March 16, 2020

The 28-year-old went on to score 16 goals in under 20 appearances before injury disrupted his first season at Nethermoor.

A club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Guiseley striker Aaron Martin. Our newest arrival’s former clubs include Staveley Miners Welfare, Worksop Parramore, Goole and a five year spell at Sheffield FC following a youth career spent between Sheffield United and Barnsley.

“Aaron will wear the number 25 shirt while at the club. We would like to welcome Aaron to the club and look forward to seeing him in action.”

Images courtesy of @HarrogateTown/Twitter