Coronavirus battle: Stockport County back NHS with cash donation

Stockport County have a new army of fans among staff at their local hospitals after making a major donation to help them focus on the treatment of coronavirus within their local community.

County owner Mark Stott has donated £75,000 to the Stockport NHS Foundation Trust Charitable Fund on behalf of the National League club to help ease the pressure on medics battling the escalating public health crisis.

Stott told the club’s website: “Unfortunately, many people within the Stockport area will be affected by coronavirus and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“The NHS do a phenomenal job and on behalf of myself, the club and the supporters we would like to thank them for their selfless work during this unprecedented time.

“Stockport is a town and a club with enormous community spirit and we will pull together to support each other at this difficult time.”

County say the funds will pay for new haemofiltration devices which replace kidneys in the case of renal failure, volumetric pumps which keep patients asleep and syringe drivers used to administer drugs.

A club statement added: “Most people who get the virus will experience only mild symptoms and need to self-isolate at home, but this equipment will be very important for treating the minority of patients who may be suffering from the most severe symptoms of the virus and will need care in the hospital.”

Louise Robson, chief executive of Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stepping Hill Hospital and community NHS services, said: “Coronavirus is going to be a massive challenge for all our staff and volunteers as they continue to provide the best possible care and treatment through an unprecedented public health emergency.

“We truly appreciate all the support we receive and this generous donation from County will be a real help in providing extra equipment. I’d like to say a big thank you to the club on behalf of all of us.”

Lifelong County fan and businessman Stott has had big plans for bringing the fans back to Edgeley Park since buying the club before football was suspended.

Born and raised in the town, the founder and CEO of Cheshire-based Vita Group completed a takeover in January that left the Hatters with zero doubt.

Like the Hatters, huge numbers of Non-League clubs and their fans are supporting communities with everything from foodbank donations to supplying volunteers.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on a Sunday to read all about them, along with all the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days on the growing impact of the coronavirus on the game and society.